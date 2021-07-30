Watch all of Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire’s Bellator knockouts | Video

With a bite to match his bark, take a look back at all all of Patricio “Pitbull” Freire‘s Bellator knockouts. Catch Pitbull defending his title against A.J. McKee on Saturday at Bellator 263.

The event takes place at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif. and there’s a million dollars on the line between Freire and McKee who not only meet for the title, but also in the Bellator Featherweight World Grand Prix final.

(Courtesy of Bellator MMA)

