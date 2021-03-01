Watch Aljamain Sterling submit Cory Sandhagen to earn title shot at UFC 259

Aljamain Sterling earned his title shot against bantamweight champion Petr Yan by defeating Cory Sandhagen in a title eliminator bout at UFC 250 in June, 2020.

“The Funk Master” and Yan make up the first of three title bouts featured at UFC 259 on Saturday. Headlining the fight card is a match between champions. Middleweight titleholder Israel Adesanya moves up to the light heavyweight division to take on champion Jan Blachowicz. In the co-main event, the women’s pound-for-pound G.O.A.T. Amand Nunes puts her featherweight belt on the line against former Invicta FC champion Megan Anderson.

TRENDING > TJ Dillashaw intends to reclaim UFC bantamweight belt fast

(Courtesy of UFC)