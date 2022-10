Watch Aljamain Sterling defeat Petr Yan the second time | UFC 280 Free Fight

Bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling silenced his critics when he defeated former titleholder Petr Yan a second time in their rematch at UFC 273 in April.

Sterling puts his title on the line in the UFC 280 co-main event on October 22 against another former champion, T.J. Dillashaw. Look back at the rematch between Sterling and Yan.

(Video Courtesy of UFC)