Watch Aljamain Sterling defeat Pedro Munhoz (UFC 250 Free Fight)

(Courtesy of UFC)

Aljamain Sterling (18-3) scored a decisive win over Pedro Munhoz at UFC 238 in Chicago last year. Sterling squares off with Cory Sandhagen at UFC 250 on Saturday, June 6. UFC 250 takes place at the UFC APEX facility in Las Vegas and is headlined by a women’s featherweight title bout between champion Amanda Nunes and former Invicta FC titleholder Felicia Spencer.

TRENDING > Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, many other fighters comment about George Floyd protests