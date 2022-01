Watch Alistair Overeem TKO Brock Lesnar in his UFC debut | Video

Alistair Overeem announced his arrival to the UFC in a big way with a first-round win over Brock Lesnar at UFC 141 in Las Vegas.

The event took place on Dec. 30, 2011 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in front of 13,793 spectators. Overeem put the heavyweight division on notice with the win but wasn’t able to capture UFC gold. He was released by the fight promotion in March 2021.

(Video Courtesy of UFC)