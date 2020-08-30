Watch Alistair Overeem knock out Walt Harris ahead of UFC Vegas 9

Alistair Overeem began his UFC tenure by retiring Brock Lesnar. As he looks to possibly make another run at the UFC heavyweight championship, he’ll next face Augusto Sakai in the UFC Vegas 9 main event on Saturday, Sept. 5, in Las Vegas.

Before Overeem squares off with Sakai at UFC Vegas 9, watch his knockout of Walt Harris, which took place at UFC on ESPN 8 on May 16 in Jacksonville, Fla.

TRENDING > Dana White’s RNC speech: ‘We need President Trump’s leadership now more than ever’

(Video courtesy of UFC)