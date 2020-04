Watch Alistair Overeem finish Aleksei Oleinik in the first round: UFC free fight

Alistair Overeem scored a first-round finish of Aleksei Oleinik in the main event of the UFC’s second ever event in Russia last year.

Overeem was expected to face Walt Harris on April 11, 2020, at UFC on ESPN+ 30 in Portland, Oregon but the event was postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

(Courtesy of UFC)