Watch Alistair Overeem demolish Sergei Pavlovich ahead of UFC Vegas 18

Alistair Overeem, at 40 years of age, is on a quest to get one more shot at the UFC heavyweight championship.

Following back-to-back losses to Francis Ngannou and Curtis Blaydes in 2017 and 2018, it appeared his title aspirations would never materialize. The Demolition Man rebounded with this pummeling of Sergei Pavlovich, which set him on a path of winning four of his last five bouts.

Can the Rheem get back into championship contention? He faces Alexander Volkov on Saturday at UFC Vegas 18, which could be a crossroads for the former K-1, Dream, and Strikeforce champion.

(Video courtesy of UFC)

TRENDING > Joe Rogan: Is Conor McGregor still a UFC title contender?

Fallout > What’s the logic behind YouTuber Jake Paul boxing former MMA champ Ben Askren?

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)