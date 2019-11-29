Watch Alistair Overeem crane kick Andrei Arlovski, Karate Kid style (UFC fight video)

(Courtesy of UFC)

Alistair Overeem has yet to win a UFC heavyweight championship, but he has defeated several former titleholders. He’s defeated Brock Lesnar, Junior dos Santos, Fabricio Werdum, and Frank Mir. But how spectacular was this crane kick followed by punches that laid out Andrei Arlovski in their main event bout at UFC Fight Night Rotterdam in May 2016?

Overeem is next slated to meet Jairzinho Rozenstruik in the UFC on ESPN 7 main event on Dec. 7 in Washington, DC. Rozenstruik is a late replacement for Walt Harris, who withdrew from the bout to deal with the tragedy surrounding his missing stepdaughter.

Prior to Overeem’s UFC on ESPN 7 headlining bout opposite Rozenstruik, check out this Karate Kid style knockout of Arlovski.