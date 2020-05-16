Watch Alistair Overeem blast Brock Lesnar into retirement (UFC fight video)

HOT OFF THE WIRE
May 16, 2020
Alistair Overeem steps into the UFC on ESPN 8 main event on Saturday to square off with rising heavyweight contender Walt Harris. 

Ahead of UFC on ESPN 8, check out Alistair Overeem’s stellar performance against former UFC heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar. Overeem sent the WWE Superstar crashing to the canvas and into retirement.

(Video courtesy of UFC)

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

