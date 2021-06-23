Watch Alexander Volkov’s bloody TKO win over Alistair Overeem | UFC free fight

Alexander Volkov improved to 7-2 in the UFC heavyweight division with a big win over Alistair Overeem earlier this year. Volkov will face rising contender Ciryl Gane in the main event of UFC Vegas 30 on Saturday, June 26.

Volkov (33-8) is ranked no. 5 in the heavyweight division and is on a two-fight winning streak. Gane (8-0) is the third-ranked heavyweight contender. The winner could earn a title shot.

Watch Ovince Saint Preux land a walk-off head kick KO on Corey Anderson | Video

(Courtesy of UFC)