HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredChris Weidman’s back in the gym for the first time since breaking leg | Video

featuredUFC Vegas 29 Bonuses: Matt Brown earns an extra $50,000 for face-plant KO (Includes Highlight)

featuredAnderson Silva defeats Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. by split decision

featuredUFC Vegas 29 Results: The Korean Zombie shuts down Dan Ige

Watch Alexander Volkov’s bloody TKO win over Alistair Overeem | UFC free fight

June 23, 2021
NoNo Comments

Alexander Volkov improved to 7-2 in the UFC heavyweight division with a big win over Alistair Overeem earlier this year. Volkov will face rising contender Ciryl Gane in the main event of UFC Vegas 30 on Saturday, June 26.

Volkov (33-8) is ranked no. 5 in the heavyweight division and is on a two-fight winning streak. Gane (8-0) is the third-ranked heavyweight contender. The winner could earn a title shot.

Watch Ovince Saint Preux land a walk-off head kick KO on Corey Anderson | Video

(Courtesy of UFC)

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA