Watch Alexander Volkov stop Walt Harris ahead of UFC Vegas 18

Alexander Volkov has long been on the cusp of a UFC heavyweight title shot.

Having won his first four UFC bouts, including a knockout of former champion Fabricio Werdum, he was derailed by Derrick Lewis. Volkov bounced back with a win over Greg Hardy, but was again pushed off track by Curtis Blaydes.

This fight with Walt Harris at UFC 254 in October again righted the ship for Volkov, who now faces Alistair Overeem in the UFC Vegas 18 main event on Saturday in Sin City.

The winner of Overeem vs. Volkov could be taking a huge step toward a title shot with an impressive victory. But first, watch Volkov’s stoppage of Harris in Abu Dhabi.

(Video courtesy of UFC)

