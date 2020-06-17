Watch Alexander Volkov dominate Fabricio Werdum (UFC on ESPN 11 Free Fight)

Alexander Volkov took down former UFC heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum with a late-round knockout in London in 2018.

Volkov faces Curtis Blaydes on Saturday, June 20. Volkov has won seven of his last eight fights and is ranked No. 7 in the heavyweight division. Blaydes sits in the third-ranked slot and has also won seven of his last eight bouts.

The winner could make a strong claim for a shot at the heavyweight title in the near future.

TRENDING > With baby on the way, Amanda Nunes is latest UFC fighter to contemplate retirement

(Video courtesy of UFC)