Watch Alexander Volkov dominate Fabricio Werdum (UFC on ESPN 11 Free Fight)

June 17, 2020
NoNo Comments

 

Alexander Volkov took down former UFC heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum with a late-round knockout in London in 2018.

Volkov faces Curtis Blaydes on Saturday, June 20. Volkov has won seven of his last eight fights and is ranked No. 7 in the heavyweight division. Blaydes sits in the third-ranked slot and has also won seven of his last eight bouts.

The winner could make a strong claim for a shot at the heavyweight title in the near future.

(Video courtesy of UFC)

