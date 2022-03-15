HOT OFF THE WIRE

Watch Alexander Volkov demolish Alistair Overeem | Video

March 15, 2022
Alexander Volkov got his 7th win in the UFC heavyweight division by stopping veteran Alistair Overeem last year. Volkov will face rising contender Tom Aspinall in the main event of UFC London on Saturday, March 19.

UFC Fight Night 204: Volkov vs. Aspinall takes place The O2 Arena in London. It will be the fight promotions first time back in the U.K. since March 2019.

(Video Courtesy of UFC)

