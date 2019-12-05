Watch Alexander Volkanovski send Chad Mendes into retirement (UFC 245 fight video)

(Courtesy of UFC)

A victory over former champion Jose Aldo in his last fight propelled Alexander Volkanovski into the No. 1 challenger position for his next bout. But it was the fight right before Aldo that really made everyone stand up and take notice of 31-year-old Australian.

In a Fight of the Night performance at UFC 232, Volkanovski sent former title contender Chad Mendes into retirement courtesy of a second round TKO stoppage.

Ahead of Volkanovski’s shot at UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway at UFC 245, take a look back at his outstanding performance against Mendes.

TRENDING > Mark Hunt loses lawsuit, rips UFC, Dana White: ‘Someone’s going to put you (expletive) down!’

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com for full UFC 245: Usman vs. Covington Live Results on Saturday, December 14, 2019, from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The fight card is topped by three championship bouts. Welterweight champion Kamaru Usman faces challenger Colby Covington in the main event grudge match. Max Holloway puts his featherweight title on the line opposite Alexander Volkanovski in the UFC 245 co-main event. Double-champ Amanda Nunes makes the next defense of her bantamweight belt in a rematch with Germaine de Randamie to round out the tripleheader.