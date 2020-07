Watch Alexander Volkanovski dethrone Max Holloway (UFC 251 Free Fight)

Alexander Volkanovski challenged Max Holloway for his featherweight title at UFC 245 on December 14, 2019. Implementing volumes of low kicks and outstriking the champion in every round, Volkanovski won the fight via unanimous decision.

The two rematch in the UFC 251 co-main event at UFC 251 on UFC Fight Island.

(Video courtesy of UFC)

