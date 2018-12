Watch Alexander Gustafsson Take Out Jimi Manuwa (UFC 232 Free Fight)

(Courtesy of UFC)

Alexander Gustafsson won both Fight of the Night and Performance of the Night honors for his knockout finish of Jimi Manuwa back in 2014. Gustafsson gets a second chance at Jon Jones in the main event of UFC 232 on December 29 live on Pay-Per-View.

