Watch Aleksei Oleinik submit Maurice Greene ahead of UFC Vegas 6 (free fight)

Aleksei Oleinik has won 46 fights via submission in his professional career spanning back to 1996. Watch Oleinik take on Derrick Lewis in the main event of UFC Vegas 6 on Saturday, August 8.

Before Lewis and Oleinik throw down in Las Vegas, however, take a look back at Oleinik’s submission of Maurice Greene.

(Video courtesy of UFC)