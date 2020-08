Watch Aleksandar Rakic’s stunning KO of Jimi Manuwa ahead of UFC Vegas 8 this weekend

Aleksandar Rakic steps into the Octagon this weekend at UFC on ESPN+ 33 (aka UFC Vegas 8), where he faces Anthony Smith in the main event. It’s an opportunity for Rakic to take a huge step in his light heavyweight title shot aspirations.

But first, take a look back at Rakic’s blistering head-kick KO of Jimi Manuwa last year in Stockholm.

(Video courtesy of UFC)