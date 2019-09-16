Was Urijah Faber’s UFC return one and done?

HOT OFF THE WIRE
September 16, 2019
(Video courtesy of MMAFightingonSBN | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

UFC Hall of Famer Urijah Faber made a successful return to the Octagon earlier this year after two-and-a-half years on the sidelines. But was it a one-and-done fight?

Faber was in attendance at UFC Vancouver this past weekend, where he met with reporters and discussed why two months after his return, there has been no chatter about his next fight and if there will even be one.

