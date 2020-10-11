Was Joaquin Buckley’s UFC on ESPN+ 37 Knockout the best in UFC history?

HOT OFF THE WIRE

October 11, 2020
NoNo Comments

There have been some crazy knockouts in UFC history. We’ve seen wheel kicks, flying knees, back elbows, spinning back fists, punches from the bottom, front kicks to the face, etc. On Saturday, middleweight Joaquin Buckley pull off what the fight promotion tweeted as “The most unbelievable KO in UFC history.”

You be the judge, but there’s no question that Buckley secured the top spot on Knockout of the Year.

