HOT OFF THE WIRE
Alistair Overeem NSFW - UFC on ESPN 7

hot-sauce-featuredWARNING: NSFW images of Alistair Overeem’s shredded lip

Rampage Jackson

hot-sauce-featuredRampage Jackson would box Deontay Wilder, but only if…

Rolling thunder kick - Ross Pearson KO

hot-sauce-featuredVideo: Check out the rolling thunder kick that laid Ross Pearson out cold

Amanda Nunes UFC 236 seasonal presser two belts

hot-sauce-featuredBoxer Claressa Shields’s promoter believes Amanda Nunes fight could happen next year

WARNING: NSFW images of Alistair Overeem’s shredded lip

December 8, 2019
NoNo Comments

It may have taken him all but the last four ticks of the clock, but that didn’t make the damage Jairzinho Rozenstruik’s knockout did to Alistair Overeem’s face any less brutal.

Losing the fight on all of the scorecards heading into the final frame, Rozenstruik landed the knockout blow at the 4:56 mark of the fifth round.

It was one of the latest finishes in UFC history, but man did it do damage. The left side of Overeem’s upper lip was busted wide open. There was no word yet at the time of publication as to how many stitches (other than lots of them!!!) that Overeem would need or if he might also have to add plastic surgery into the repair process.

Overeem did post on Twitter that he was being stitched up and to vent about a bit of an early stoppage…

The UFC, ESPN, and even UFC head honcho Dana White started blasting graphic, not safe for work images of the damage shortly after the fight:

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA