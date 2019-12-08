WARNING: NSFW images of Alistair Overeem’s shredded lip

It may have taken him all but the last four ticks of the clock, but that didn’t make the damage Jairzinho Rozenstruik’s knockout did to Alistair Overeem’s face any less brutal.

Losing the fight on all of the scorecards heading into the final frame, Rozenstruik landed the knockout blow at the 4:56 mark of the fifth round.

It was one of the latest finishes in UFC history, but man did it do damage. The left side of Overeem’s upper lip was busted wide open. There was no word yet at the time of publication as to how many stitches (other than lots of them!!!) that Overeem would need or if he might also have to add plastic surgery into the repair process.

Overeem did post on Twitter that he was being stitched up and to vent about a bit of an early stoppage…

Getting stitched up. Lip not to sexy at the moment.. a little bit a fast stoppage if u ask me – but hope u guys enjoyed the fight ????????? — Alistair Overeem (@Alistairovereem) December 8, 2019