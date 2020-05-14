WARNING GRAPHIC: Gabriel Benitez posts ghastly shin gash photo from UFC Jacksonville

Gabriel Benitez not only ended up on the wrong end of a unanimous decision at UFC: Smith vs. Teixeira, he also suffered a ghastly shin injury.

Omar Morales won with scores of 30-27, 29-28, and 29-28. He also caused the damage that you can see in the social media posts below.

WARNING: These are graphic images!

