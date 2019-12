War Room breakdown: UFC Busan Frankie Edgar vs. Korean Zombie

(Courtesy of Full Reptile)

Former UFC lightweight championship Frankie Edgar steps in on short notice to fight Chan Sung Jung (aka The Korean Zombie) in Saturday’s UFC Busan main event in South Korea. Former welterweight contender Dan Hardy break down the fight in the War Room.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com for full UFC on ESPN+ 23: Korean Zombie vs. Frankie Edgar live results from Busan, South Korea, on Saturday, December 21.