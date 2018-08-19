HOT OFF THE WIRE
Dana White - Khabib Nurmagomedov - Georges St-Pierre - Conor McGregor

featuredDana White Shoots Down Georges St-Pierre Fighting Conor McGregor vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov Winner

Valentina Shevchenko ahead of UFC 228

featuredValentina Shevchenko Still Doesn’t Believe Nicco Montano Will Show Up for UFC 228

featuredJames Vick Wasn’t Talking Trash on Justin Gaethje, He Was Just Giving Him the Facts

featuredMMA Top 10 Rankings Update, August 16: Daniel Cormier Sits Atop 3 Rankings

Wanderlei Silva’s Run for Office is Official; Rampage Jackson Might Be Final Fight

August 19, 2018
NoNo Comments

There are two things for sure in 42-year-old Wanderlei Silva’s future. One, he is fighting Quinton “Rampage” Jackson on Sept. 29 at Bellator 206 in San Jose, Calif. Two, he is officially running for office in Brazil.

Disheartened by the corrupt political landscape of Brazil, Silva had talked about potentially running for a position as a federal deputy in the Chamber of Deputies, which is similar to the U.S. House of Representatives. He has moved full speed ahead and confirmed his candidacy recently on Instagram.

Rampage Jackson vs Wanderlei Silva UFC 92Silva told MMAFighting that, whether or not he won the electoral campaign, his fight with Rampage Jackson might be his final bout. 

“I’m facing this as maybe it is my last fight,” Silva said. “I will run for federal deputy now. It’s a new career, a new time in my life. I’m seeing the need for it. There are guys being elected that have no business being there, a bunch of poor guys, dishonest guys that steal from the people. You have to put guys that have an ideal and already have money to live so they don’t need to steal from the people.

“I will do this fight and then I’ll run for congress and if I get elected, I’ll go one direction, and if I don’t get elected, I’ll go another one. But the intention is that maybe this is my last fight. … I think that being elected or not, maybe this is my last fight. I’ve done enough. But there are a lot of people coming back. I think that my performance will say if it’s my last one or not.”

TRENDING > Anderson Silva: ‘I Think Khabib Nurmagomedov is the Best’ Fighter in the World

Bellator, in particular, has signed a lot of fighters in the sunset of their careers over the past few years. Silva joins Jackson and the likes of Chael Sonnen, Fedor Emelianenko, and others that appear to be fighting their final bouts under the Bellator banner.

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 135: Lincoln
UFC 228: Dallas
UFC Fight Night 136: Russia
UFC Fight Night 137: Sao Paulo
UFC 229: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 138: New Brunswick
UFC 230: New York
UFC Fight Night 139: Denver
UFC Fight Night 140: Buenos Aires
UFC Fight Night 141: Beijing
TUF 28 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 142: Adelaide
UFC 231: Toronto
UFC Fight Night 143: Milwaukee
UFC 232: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA