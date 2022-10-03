Wanderlei Silva loses Brazilian Congressional election

HOT OFF THE WIRE

October 3, 2022
Mixed martial arts legend Wanderlei Silva officially announced his retirement from MMA on September 1, but took a loss on Sunday in the Brazilian political arena.

Silva ran for the office of ‘Federal Deputy for Paraná, one of the 26 states in Brazil, as a member of the far-right Progressive Party. He was soundly defeated.

To win the congressional set, Silva needed at least 61,500 votes but only received 13,907. It was the second time Silva ran for the political position. In 2018, he ran for the same seat under the Social Democratic Party and was also defeated garnering a similar amount of votes.

The 46-year old Silva held the Pride FC middleweight championship from 2001 until 2007. “The Axe Murderer” fought in Pride FC, UFC, and Bellator MMA, among other promotions. He retired with a record of 35-14-1, with 1 no contest.

