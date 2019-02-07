Wanderlei Silva Dealing with Numerous Concussion Like Symptoms Including Anger and Mood Swings

With 51 fights on his resume and a reputation for being one of the most durable athletes in the history of the sport, Wanderlei Silva is now suffering from several concussion-like symptoms.

The former PRIDE champion revealed in a recent interview with PVT in Brazil that he was attending a lecture where they were talking about concussions and he realized that he was dealing with many of the issues himself.

“I was in a lecture about concussion and of the 10 symptoms the guy mentioned, I had eight,” Silva stated. “The symptoms would be, for example, mood swings, getting angry very fast, forgetting some things, having difficulty sleeping.”

Silva engaged numerous battles throughout his career and out of 14 losses on his resume, seven of those have come by way of knockout or TKO.

While the knockouts are obviously concerning, what’s probably a bigger issue for Silva is that the 42-year old Brazilian didn’t get finished for the majority of his fights yet he still absorbed a lot of damage along the way.

For example, Silva fell to Rich Franklin by decision back in 2012 and while he wasn’t knocked out, he did absorb 122 signficant strikes during the course of the fight.

Those repetitive blows also do a lot of damage in the long term and that’s why Silva says he’s planning on donating his brain for scientific study after he dies.

“I thought a lot about it and even tried to contact people to make this donation,” Silva said. “I have the most interested in donating, since I won’t be using it anyway. This area is very important.”

Despite the symptoms he’s dealing with right now, Silva says he still has no plans to retire while adding that he’s healthy and still training for another fight in the future.