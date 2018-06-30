HOT OFF THE WIRE
Daniel Cormier TUF 27 media day

featuredDaniel Cormier: Fighters Who Cheat Should be Eliminated from Greatest of All Time Conversation

Francis Ngannou UFC 226 Media Day Vegas

featuredFrancis Ngannou Breaks Down Derrick Lewis Fight, Heavyweight Title Picture (UFC 226 FULL Scrum)

featuredStipe Miocic on Daniel Cormier: ‘He Has Never Seen Anything Like Me’

Michael Bisping - UFC 204

featuredMichael Bisping Admits Work Outside the UFC Allowed Him to Retire on His Terms

Wanderlei Silva Considering a Run for Political Office in Brazil

June 30, 2018
NoNo Comments

Wanderlei Silva has a fourth fight with Quinton “Rampage” Jackson on the horizon, but may have something even bigger waiting in the wings after the fight. “The Axe Murder” is considering a run for Federal political office in Brazil.

Silva and Jackson will meet in the Bellator cage on Sept. 29 in California. Silva won their first two bouts under the Pride FC banner, while Jackson has a win in the UFC’s Octagon. Their fourth fight is part of the first event under Bellator’s new streaming deal with DAZN.

Once the fight is over, Silva may make a run at political office in Brazil, where there is an election just days after the fight with Jackson.

Rampage Jackson vs Wanderlei Silva UFC 92“I think right now to go to politician in Brazil because we’re gonna have election in October, but like 10 days after the fight (with Jackson). I’m gonna try to run for politician there,” Jackson told ESPN during a recent press event in New York. “Maybe I’m gonna have plans to fight in Japan in December (for Rizin), maybe. We’re gonna check.”

Silva didn’t indicate whether or not he would quit fighting if elected, but recently told MMAJunkie that “maybe this is my last fight,” referring to the bout with Jackson. A year-ending fight for Rizin in Japan would have a strong pull on Silva, however, as he was a mainstay when Pride used to hold monster New Year’s Eve events before being sold to the UFC. 

TRENDING > Daniel Cormier: Fighters Who Cheat Should be Eliminated from Greatest of All Time Conversation

Silva sees an opportunity to give back to his country in a much bigger way than fighting, however, if he were to make a run for office. He believes that corruption is rampant in his home country, but that his current position in life would allow him to run for office unencumbered.

“Man, in Brazil, there is a lot of corruption. The guys there are doing just a terrible job. I think, man, I can do better than that. I have my own money. I have my own position. I have a lot of things I lost, I do the wrong thing; I need to do the right.”

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 132: Singapore
TUF 27 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC 226: Miocic vs. Cormier
UFC Fight Night 133: Boise
UFC Fight Night 134: Hamburg
UFC on FOX 30: Canada
UFC 227: Los Angeles
UFC Fight Night 135: Lincoln
UFC Russia
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA