Wanderlei Silva Announces Fourth Rampage Jackson Bout Ahead of Bellator Press Conference

It looks like Wanderlei Silva and Quinton “Rampage” Jackson are going to run it back again, this time under the Bellator banner.

Silva and Rampage have fought three times in the past, twice under the Pride FC banner and once in the UFC’s Octagon. Silva knocked Rampage out both times they fought in Japan, but Rampage exacted a modicum of revenge by taking out Silva at UFC 92 in Las Vegas.

According to Silva’s post on social media on Wednesday, he and Rampage will go for the trifecta of promotions and headline a Bellator fight card on Sept. 29, making them the first pair to fight each other for all three major promotions.

“Wanderlei Silva Return Bellator MMA, September 29 – Silva Vs. Jackson 4, Main Event,” Silva wrote on Instagram, which included a video of him speaking in Portuguese.

Bellator officials, however, have not confirmed the bout, but did send out a notice to members of the media on Wednesday, announcing a press event for June 26 in New York.

In the notice, Bellator and parent company Viacom stated that a “landmark” distribution deal would be revealed in New York, but also promised to announce a “can’t-miss” event, noting that Wanderlei Silva and Rampage Jackson would be in attendance alongside Bellator president Scott Coker and Viacom CFO Wade Davis.