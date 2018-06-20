Wanderlei Silva Announces Fourth Rampage Jackson Bout Ahead of Bellator Press Conference

HOT OFF THE WIRE
June 20, 2018
It looks like Wanderlei Silva and Quinton “Rampage” Jackson are going to run it back again, this time under the Bellator banner.

Silva and Rampage have fought three times in the past, twice under the Pride FC banner and once in the UFC’s Octagon. Silva knocked Rampage out both times they fought in Japan, but Rampage exacted a modicum of revenge by taking out Silva at UFC 92 in Las Vegas.

Rampage Jackson vs Wanderlei Silva at UFC 92According to Silva’s post on social media on Wednesday, he and Rampage will go for the trifecta of promotions and headline a Bellator fight card on Sept. 29, making them the first pair to fight each other for all three major promotions.

“Wanderlei Silva Return Bellator MMA, September 29 – Silva Vs. Jackson 4, Main Event,” Silva wrote on Instagram, which included a video of him speaking in Portuguese.

Bellator officials, however, have not confirmed the bout, but did send out a notice to members of the media on Wednesday, announcing a press event for June 26 in New York.

In the notice, Bellator and parent company Viacom stated that a “landmark” distribution deal would be revealed in New York, but also promised to announce a “can’t-miss” event, noting that Wanderlei Silva and Rampage Jackson would be in attendance alongside Bellator president Scott Coker and Viacom CFO Wade Davis.

É com muita honra que anúncio meu retorno ao MMA, no dia 29 de Setembro na Califórnia, farei o Main Event do @bellatormma contra @rampage4real será o nosso 4º combate, estou muito feliz com meu retorno e sem duvida será um grande show para todos vocês!?? Conto com a torcida e o apoio de todos amigos que sempre estiveram presente em toda minha carreira, VAMOS COM TUDO!! • • • Wanderlei Silva Return @bellatormma September 29 – Silva Vs. Jackson 4 Main Event • • • @bellatormma @fordcenterautomoveis @kings_mma @andredida @werdum @babalusirongym @felipewerdum @jean_faillace @diegogalleas @danielp3na @ricardotestai @shogunoficial @muriloninjaoficial @lyotomachidafw @josealdojunioroficial @minotauromma @michaelcostamma @serginhoalliance @lucasmineiromma @evolucaothaibr @evolucaothai @fabianoboxer @andrevenum @venum_br @drdalledone @arthur.kings @paulohorse @guilherme_guimma @bettegafer @thedoctorspider @henrique_fogaca74 @criscyborg @sergioboaz @canalcombate

A post shared by Wanderlei Silva (@wandfc) on

               

