Walt Harris: Fighting for Aniah (SC Feature)

Ahead of Walt Harris’s UFC on ESPN 8 headlining bout opposite Alistair Overeem, ESPN’s SportsCenter tells the heart-wrenching story of the kidnapping and murder of his stepdaughter, Aniah Blanchard.

Harris was originally supposed to face Overeem in December 2019. Aniah’s went missing in the weeks before that fight, so it was obviously postponed.

Now, several months after the arrest of Aniah’s killer, Harris returns to the Octagon fighting for something much bigger than any of us hope to ever know.

(Video courtesy of ESPN MMA)

