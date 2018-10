Watch Volkan Oezdemir’s Title-Shot Worthy UFC Knockout of the Week

(Courtesy of UFC)

Volkan Oezdemir earned a title shot after his quick knockout victory of contender Jimi Manuwa back at UFC 217 last year. Oezdemir next faces rising contender Anthony Smith in the main event of UFC Fight Night Moncton on October 27.

