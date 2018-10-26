Volkan Oezdemir: ‘The Fight Against Me Will Be the Toughest Fight of His Life’

HOT OFF THE WIRE
October 25, 2018
NoNo Comments

(Courtesy of UFC)

Volkan Oezdemir currently sits and No. 2 in the UFC light heavyweight rankings. His next opponent, Anthony Smith, has made an immediate impact since moving to the division two fight ago, but Oezdemir doesn’t care.

He doesn’t care who Smith has defeated and he doesn’t care how.

“It doesn’t matter for me who he fought, the fight against me will be the toughest fight of his life.”

TRENDING > Anthony Smith: 'I Can Win This Fight Wherever I Want' (UFC Moncton Video)

Tune in Saturday, Oct. 27, for UFC Moncton: Volkan vs. Smith Full Live Results. The first bout is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT.

               

