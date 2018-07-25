HOT OFF THE WIRE
Volkan Oezdemir broken nose on Instagram

hot-sauce-featuredVolkan Oezdemir Posts Photo of Disfigured Nose That Knocked Him Out of UFC 227

Cain Velasquez UFC 146 weigh-in

hot-sauce-featuredVIDEO: Cain Velasquez Spotted Working Out at WWE Performance Center

Conor McGregor with Tiger - FightLabs

hot-sauce-featuredVIDEO: Conor McGregor Makes the Most of Russian Trip, Wants to Wrestle a Tiger

Vladimir Putin and Conor McGregor at the World Cup

hot-sauce-featuredConor McGregor Buddies Up with Russia’s Vladimir Putin at World Cup Finals

Volkan Oezdemir Posts Photo of Disfigured Nose That Knocked Him Out of UFC 227

July 25, 2018
NoNo Comments

Volkan Oezdemir has had a rough year, which culminated in a brutally broken nose that knocked him off of the UFC 227 fight card.

Oezdemir started the year with a loss in his bid to wrest the UFC light heayvweight title from Daniel Cormier at UFC 220 in Boston. He also had to deal with some legal issues stemming from a bar fight that messed up his scheduled bout with Mauricio “Shogun” Rua. 

He was eventually slated to welcome top 205-pound contender Alexander Gustafsson back to the Octagon at UFC 227, but that fell apart as well when Oezdemir had to withdraw because of a broken nose.

Not wanting to let fans doubt his injury, Oezdemir posted a photo of his disfigured face, showing exactly why he wouldn’t be able to follow through on his agreed bout with Gustafsson.

TRENDING > Daniel Cormier Says Brock Lesnar is Last Fight, but Not Necessarily Next

The Fight Game #Andiloveit #NoTime

A post shared by Volkan Oezdemir (@volkan_oezdemir) on

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
TUF 27 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC 226: Miocic vs. Cormier
UFC Fight Night 133: Boise
UFC Fight Night 134: Hamburg
UFC on FOX 30: Canada
UFC 227: Los Angeles
UFC Fight Night 135: Lincoln
UFC Russia
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA