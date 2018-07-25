Volkan Oezdemir Posts Photo of Disfigured Nose That Knocked Him Out of UFC 227

Volkan Oezdemir has had a rough year, which culminated in a brutally broken nose that knocked him off of the UFC 227 fight card.

Oezdemir started the year with a loss in his bid to wrest the UFC light heayvweight title from Daniel Cormier at UFC 220 in Boston. He also had to deal with some legal issues stemming from a bar fight that messed up his scheduled bout with Mauricio “Shogun” Rua.

He was eventually slated to welcome top 205-pound contender Alexander Gustafsson back to the Octagon at UFC 227, but that fell apart as well when Oezdemir had to withdraw because of a broken nose.

Not wanting to let fans doubt his injury, Oezdemir posted a photo of his disfigured face, showing exactly why he wouldn’t be able to follow through on his agreed bout with Gustafsson.

