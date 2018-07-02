HOT OFF THE WIRE
Chuck Liddell vs Tito Ortiz UFC47

featuredChuck Liddell vs. Tito Ortiz 3 Finalized for Golden Boy Promotions

Stipe Miocic TUF 27 media

featuredStipe Miocic Will Worry About Brock Lesnar, Jon Jones, and Everything Else After UFC 226

Daniel Cormier TUF 27 media day

featuredDaniel Cormier: Fighters Who Cheat Should be Eliminated from Greatest of All Time Conversation

Francis Ngannou UFC 226 Media Day Vegas

featuredFrancis Ngannou Breaks Down Derrick Lewis Fight, Heavyweight Title Picture (UFC 226 FULL Scrum)

Volkan Oezdemir Moves to UFC 227 to Face Alexander Gustafsson

July 2, 2018
NoNo Comments

Volkan Oezdemir has been removed from the UFC Fight Night 134 main event, but has been shifted into a much bigger fight at UFC 227.

Oezdemir had been slated to meet Mauricio “Shogun” Rua first in at UFC Fight Night 129 in May in Chile, but due to visa issues, the bout was shifted to the UFC Fight Night 134 headliner on July 22 in Germany.

While that was a great move for Oezdemir, Alexander Gustafsson has been working on his return to the Octagon for the first time since defeating Glover Teixeira in May of 2017. The problem for Gustafsson of late has been the lack of worthy opponents considering his spot at the top of the light heavyweight rankings.

Alexander GustafssonThe only man ahead of Gustafsson is champion Daniel Cormier, who is slated to meet Stipe Miocic for the heavyweight title at UFC 226 this weekend. Gustafsson didn’t want to return to the cage just to simply take a fight, he wanted it to make sense. With Oezdemir ranked one spot behind him at No. 2, that fight makes sense. Thus, the UFC pulled Oezdemir from the UFC Fight Night 134 headliner and moved him to UFC 227, where he will fight Gustafsson on what is becoming a blockbuster fight card.

MMAWeekly.com’s Damon Martin confirmed the Gustafsson vs. Oezdemir fight for UFC 227 with sources with knowledge of the bout.

Gustafsson (18-4) has won his last two bouts against Teixeira and Jan Blachowicz, after failing to wrest the belt from Cormier, losing a split decision to the champion at UFC 192 in late 2015. 

TRENDING > UFC 226 Embedded: ‘There’s No Bigger Fight the UFC Could Make’

Oezdemir (15-2) is hoping a win over Gustafsson would catapult him back into a title fight, as he is coming off of a loss to Cormier in his last trip to the Octagon, which happened at UFC 220 in January of this year.

 UFC officials are currently searching for a replacement to face Shogun at UFC Fight Night 134 on July 22 in Germany.

UFC 227 takes place on Aug. 4 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, and already features two title fights. The card is headlined by TJ Dillashaw putting his bantamweight belt on the line in an immediate rematch with Cody Garbrandt, while flyweight champion Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson faces Henry Cejudo, also a rematch, in the co-main event.

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 132: Singapore
TUF 27 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC 226: Miocic vs. Cormier
UFC Fight Night 133: Boise
UFC Fight Night 134: Hamburg
UFC on FOX 30: Canada
UFC 227: Los Angeles
UFC Fight Night 135: Lincoln
UFC Russia
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA