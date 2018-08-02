Volkan Oezdemir Faces Anthony Smith in UFC Moncton Main Event

Light heavyweight contenders Volkan Oezdemir and Anthony Smith headline UFC Fight Night 138 on Oct. 27 in Moncton, New Brunswick. UFC officials announced the headlining bout on Thursday.

Oezdemir (15-2) made his promotional debut in February 2017 and reeled off three consecutive wins. A knockout win over Jimi Manuwa at UFC 214 earned the 28-year old a title shot against Daniel Cormier at UFC 220 in January. He was finished by “DC” and will look to rebound from his first UFC loss with a big win over Smith.

Smith (30-13) is coming off back-to-back knockout wins over former champions. He knocked out Rashad Evans at UFC 225 in just 53 seconds. In his last outing, the 26-year old took out Mauricio “Shogun” Rua in 88 seconds. A win over Oezdemir would rocket the No. 9 ranked Smith into the title picture.

UFC Fight Night 138 takes place at Moncton Events Centre and will mark the first time the fight promotion has held an event in New Brunswick.