HOT OFF THE WIRE
TJ Dillashaw vs Cody Garbrandt UFC 227 Media Day Faceoff

featuredUFC 227 Fighter Face-Offs: Main Eventers Go Face to Face

featuredColby Covington Meets with President Donald Trump to Present UFC Title to Him

TJ Dillashaw

featuredT.J. Dillashaw Promises to ‘Ruin’ Cody Garbrandt’s Career At UFC 227

TJ Dillashaw and Demetrious Johnson

featuredDemetrious Johnson Accepted Fight Against T.J. Dillashaw But UFC Had Other Plans

Volkan Oezdemir Faces Anthony Smith in UFC Moncton Main Event

August 2, 2018
NoNo Comments

Light heavyweight contenders Volkan Oezdemir and Anthony Smith headline UFC Fight Night 138 on Oct. 27 in Moncton, New Brunswick. UFC officials announced the headlining bout on Thursday.

Oezdemir (15-2) made his promotional debut in February 2017 and reeled off three consecutive wins. A knockout win over Jimi Manuwa at UFC 214 earned the 28-year old a title shot against Daniel Cormier at UFC 220 in January. He was finished by “DC” and will look to rebound from his first UFC loss with a big win over Smith.

Smith (30-13) is coming off back-to-back knockout wins over former champions. He knocked out Rashad Evans at UFC 225 in just 53 seconds. In his last outing, the 26-year old took out Mauricio “Shogun” Rua in 88 seconds. A win over Oezdemir would rocket the No. 9 ranked Smith into the title picture.

TRENDING > Colby Covington Meets with President Donald Trump to Present UFC Title to Him

UFC Fight Night 138 takes place at Moncton Events Centre and will mark the first time the fight promotion has held an event in New Brunswick.

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC on FOX 30: Canada
UFC 227: Los Angeles
UFC Fight Night 135: Lincoln
UFC 228: Dallas
UFC Fight Night 136: Russia
UFC Fight Night 137: Sao Paulo
UFC 229: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 138: New Brunswick
UFC 230: New York
UFC Fight Night 139: Denver
UFC Fight Night 140: Buenos Aires
UFC Fight Night 141: China
TUF 28 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 142: Adelaide
UFC 231: Toronto
UFC Fight Night 143: Milwaukee
UFC 232: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA