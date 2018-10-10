Vladimir Putin Gets Khabib Nurmagomedov Out of Hot Water with His Father

UFC lightweight champ Khabib Nurmagomedov landed in hot water with the Nevada State Athletic Commission, which withheld his $2 million fight purse after he leapt out of the Octagon at UFC 229 on Saturday to attack Conor McGregor’s cornerman Dillon Danis.

Though Nurmagomedov certainly didn’t like that the commission is withholding his paycheck, he seemed a little more concerned that his father was going to “smash” him when he got back to Russia. To be sure, his father did say that he would punish Nurmagomedov much more severely than the UFC would for him jumping out of the cage.

After returning to Russia, however, Nurmagomedov and his father had a meeting with Russian president Vladimir Putin, lobbied on the UFC champion’s behalf with his father.

“I will ask you father not to punish you too strictly, because you achieved the main task, worthily and convincingly,” Putin said to Nurmagomedov, according to Russian news outlet RT.

Putin also reportedly phoned Nurmagomedov on the night of the fight to congratulate him.

TRENDING > Crowd-Sourced Video Shows Conor McGregor Fought Back in Khabib Nurmagomedov Brawl

Путин поздравил Хабиба Нурмагомедова с победой. Сказал, что попросит его отца сильно не наказывать спортсмена? pic.twitter.com/F1rw3PZXAw — Кремлевский пул РИА (@Kremlinpool_RIA) October 10, 2018

Путин о прыжке #Хабиба: Россия – это большая семья, которая готова ответить «прыжком» на любую атаку извне pic.twitter.com/nxv0bhFJuC — Кремлевский пул РИА (@Kremlinpool_RIA) October 10, 2018

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)