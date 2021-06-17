Vitor Belfort vs. Oscar De La Hoya boxing bout set for September

Former UFC champion Vitor Belfort will face former boxing champion and current promoter Oscar De La Hoya in an exhibition boxing bout in September. The news was first reported by The Atlantic.

The 44-year old Belfort retired from mixed martial arts after his UFC 224 knockout loss to Lyoto Machida in May 2018. “The Phenom” became the youngest UFC Tournament winner in 1997 at the age of 19. He went on to win the UFC light heavyweight crown and holds the UFC records for most knockouts and most first-round finishes.

The 48-year old De La Hoya is an Olympic Gold medalist and legendary boxer. He’s held titles in multiple weight classes, but hasn’t fought since his 2008 knockout loss to Manny Pacquiao. Since his retirement from boxing 13 years ago, De La Hoya has been a promoter. His Golden Boy Promotions promoted the trilogy bout between Chuck Liddell and Tito Ortiz in November 2018.

The Belfort – De La Hoya boxing bout is being promoted by Triller, the same promotion that laughed the boxing career of Jake Paul and put on Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. last November. The match is expected to take place in Las Vegas on Sept. 11.

