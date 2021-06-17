HOT OFF THE WIRE
Amanda Nunes UFC 250 post-fight two belts

featuredAmanda Nunes nominated in two categories at 2021 ESPY Awards

Colby Covington UFC 245 smirk

featuredColby Covington sends shots at Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman

featuredCheck out the UFC 264: Poirier vs McGregor 3 official trailer | Video

featuredDana White confirms Logan Paul vs Floyd Mayweather pay-per-view numbers

Vitor Belfort vs. Oscar De La Hoya boxing bout set for September

June 17, 2021
NoNo Comments

Former UFC champion Vitor Belfort will face former boxing champion and current promoter Oscar De La Hoya in an exhibition boxing bout in September. The news was first reported by The Atlantic.

The 44-year old Belfort retired from mixed martial arts after his UFC 224 knockout loss to Lyoto Machida in May 2018. “The Phenom” became the youngest UFC Tournament winner in 1997 at the age of 19. He went on to win the UFC light heavyweight crown and holds the UFC records for most knockouts and most first-round finishes.

The 48-year old De La Hoya is an Olympic Gold medalist and legendary boxer. He’s held titles in multiple weight classes, but hasn’t fought since his 2008 knockout loss to Manny Pacquiao. Since his retirement from boxing 13 years ago, De La Hoya has been a promoter. His Golden Boy Promotions promoted the trilogy bout between Chuck Liddell and Tito Ortiz in November 2018.

The Belfort – De La Hoya boxing bout is being promoted by Triller, the same promotion that laughed the boxing career of Jake Paul and put on Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. last November. The match is expected to take place in Las Vegas on Sept. 11.

Amanda Nunes nominated in two categories at 2021 ESPY Awards

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA