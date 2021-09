Vitor Belfort vs. Evander Holyfield boxing highlights: Belfort wants Jake Paul next

Watch the Vitor Belfort vs. Evander Holyfield boxing highlights and recap from their Triller main event on Saturday night in Miami. Belfort made quick work of the former heavyweight world champion and then zeroed in on YouTube sensation turned boxer Jake Paul.

Donald Trump praises Vitor Belfort after TKO win over Evander Holyfield | Video