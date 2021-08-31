Vitor Belfort says he’d KO Jake and Logan Paul in the same night

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Vitor Belfort takes on boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya on Sept. 11, but weighted in on Jake and Logan Paul’s boxing careers.

Belfort is the most recent mixed martial artists to make the jump over to boxing. In the last few years, we’ve seen Conor McGregor, Anderson Silva, Ben Askren, and Tyron Woodley make the transition from the octagon to the roped square.

Belfort considers Askren and Woodley as predominately wrestlers. He believes that’s why Jake Paul hand picks them as opponents.

“His (Jake Paul) level is very low compared to a guy like myself or Oscar. We are in a next level. It’s like comparing imported wine with wine you can buy at Target. That’s the comparison,” Belfort said during an appearance on The MMA Hour.

“I respect both of those guys. They did great. They’ve made a lot of money, but at the end of the day me and Oscar is a legendary fight. A legacy fight. It’s a generation fight.”

Belfort holds the record for the most knockouts in UFC history. He won the UFC 12 Heavyweight Tournament at the age of 19. Now 44, Belfort believes he still possesses the skill and athleticism so knock out Jake and Logan Paul in the same night.

“These guys can not box,” Belfort said. “You put these two brothers, I’ll fight the the same night. I’ll put them out. It’s just a fact.”

“He can not survive against a real striker,” continued Belfort. “It’s like putting a great football team to play a high school team. It’s not fair… I’d fight him and his brother in the same night.”

