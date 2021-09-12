Vitor Belfort: ‘Oscar De La Hoya’s the happiest man on the planet right now’

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Vitor Belfort was scheduled to fight boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya on Saturday, but De La Hoya was forced out of the bout after testing positive to COVID-19.

On Sept. 3rd, De La Hoya announced that he was out of the fight and posted a video on social media from a hospital bed where he was receiving treatment. 58-year old pound-for-pound boxing great Evander Holyfield stepped up on extremely short notice to replace De La Hoya.

The event was originally slated to take place in Los Angeles, but the California Athletic Commission had reservations about sanctioning the fight. The event was quickly relocated to the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

The 44-year old Belfort made quick work of Holyfield, scoring a first-round finish. During the event’s post-fight press conference, Belfort suggested that De La Hoya was the happiest man on the planet that he wasn’t the one in there.

Donald Trump praises Vitor Belfort after TKO win over Evander Holyfield | Video

“He’s the happiest man on the planet now,” said Belfort. “Today, he’s the happiest man on the planet.”

De La Hoya, 48, is a decade younger than Holyfield. He’s only four years older than Belfort compared to the 14-year difference between Belfort and Holyfield in age.

“You saw what happened,” Belfort said.