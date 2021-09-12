Vitor Belfort calls Jake Paul a ‘little b*tch’ in Triller post-fight interview | Video

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Vitor Belfort took out boxing legend Evander Holyfield in swift fashion on Saturday in the Triller Fight Club main event.

In his post-fight interview, Belfort challenged Jake Paul to a fight, accused him of running from the match up, and called him a “little bitch.” Check out the video below.

