Vitor Belfort vs. Evander Holyfield boxing highlights: Belfort wants Jake Paul next

Anderson Silva vs. Tito Ortiz boxing highlights: Blistering knockout!

Vitor Belfort: 'Oscar De La Hoya's the happiest man on the planet right now'

Vitor Belfort easily takes out Evander Holyfield in Triller main event

Vitor Belfort calls Jake Paul a ‘little b*tch’ in Triller post-fight interview | Video

September 12, 2021
Former UFC light heavyweight champion Vitor Belfort took out boxing legend Evander Holyfield in swift fashion on Saturday in the Triller Fight Club main event.

In his post-fight interview, Belfort challenged Jake Paul to a fight, accused him of running from the match up, and called him a “little bitch.” Check out the video below.

Anderson Silva finishes Tito Ortiz with brutal KO in just seconds

Vitor Belfort: ‘Oscar De La Hoya’s the happiest man on the planet right now’

