Vitor Belfort believes his sister was brutally murdered

September 9, 2020
Former UFC champion Vitor Belfort recently spoke with Fightful MMA. Now with ONE Championship, Belfort spoke at length about his fight career and wanting to rematch Anderson Silva, but what really stood out were his comments about his sister, who has long been missing.

Though Belfort and his family still have no idea what happen to his sister, they have varying theories.

Belfort’s mother believes his sister is embedded in sex trafficking, while Belfort himself believes that she was “brutally murdered.”

Vitor on what happened to his sister:

“We don’t know. My mom thinks she is in sex trafficking still. I think she was brutally murdered by these people that live in a slum in Brazil. They’re killers. They are evil people. They have evil people everywhere but it’s insane. They burn people alive because they like it. They torture. They put them on tires and burn them so no one can find the teeth.”

Vitor stresses the dangers of human trafficking:

“We need to wake up. Human trafficking is serious… They’re selling kids, they’re putting women in sex trafficking. Slavery still exists. Sex trafficking, human trafficking. My sister has been missing since 2004. Human trafficking is a huge thing. No one is doing anything about it.”

Vitor on fighting for the cause:

“Human trafficking is an industry of $200 billion. People are in slavery, sex trafficking. Kids are being sold for thousands, tens-of-thousands of dollars. That’s insane. We gotta stop it. Someone is doing something really, really bad. That’s my fight, that’s my cause.”

