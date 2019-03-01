Vitor Belfort addresses Jon Jones drug tests, says TRT shouldn’t be banned

Former UFC champion Vitor Belfort appeared at a ONE Championship media event in Las Vegas on Thursday to announce his signing with the Singapore-based fight promotion. A recent addition to the roster, Belfort had some intense opinions when asked about drug testing, and a reporter alluding to the idea that he signed to fight overseas so that he could take advantage of more lax testing standards.

Belfort has been a long-time proponent of therapeutic use exemptions for certain substances and was at the heart of the testosterone replacement therapy controversy which eventually spurred the UFC to partner with the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency to drug test its fighters.

Belfort put into perspective his thoughts about TRT in relation to what is currently happening in the UFC, where Jon Jones is being allowed to fight despite the detection of lingering metabolites of a banned substance in his system.

