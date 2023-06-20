Virna Jandiroba injured; Tatiana Suarez now faces Jessica Andrade at UFC Nashville

A knee injury has forced Virna Jandiroba out of her scheduled bout against Tatiana Suarez on Aug. 5 in Nashville. Former champion Jessica Andrade has stepped in.

The Undefeated Suarez (9-0) returned after nearly four years on the sidelines due to injuries and defeated Montana De La Rosa in a flyweight bout. Returning to strawweight, she now faces the seasoned Andrade.

Andrade (24-11) is coming off back-to-back loses including being knocked out by Yan Xiaonan in her last outing at UFC 288 in May. She’ll hope to stop the losing streak.

The event takes place at Bridgestone Arena and is headlined by a bantamweight matchup between Cory Sandhagen and Umar Nurmagomedov. The last time the fight promotion held an event in Nashville was 2019.

