HOT OFF THE WIRE
Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz annoounced

featuredJake Paul vs. Nate Diaz changed to 10 rounds

Robert Wilkinson

featuredLatest update in PFL drug test scandal, multiple results overturned & fighters suspended

Conor McGregor Post-Mayweather Fight

featuredConor McGregor team frames rape allegation as a ‘shakedown’

Alistair Overeem and Sakakibara at Rizen Headquarters

featuredAlistair Overeem is almost unrecognizable

Virna Jandiroba injured; Tatiana Suarez now faces Jessica Andrade at UFC Nashville

June 20, 2023
NoNo Comments

A knee injury has forced Virna Jandiroba out of her scheduled bout against Tatiana Suarez on Aug. 5 in Nashville. Former champion Jessica Andrade has stepped in.

The Undefeated Suarez (9-0) returned after nearly four years on the sidelines due to injuries and defeated Montana De La Rosa in a flyweight bout. Returning to strawweight, she now faces the seasoned Andrade.

Andrade (24-11) is coming off back-to-back loses including being knocked out by Yan Xiaonan in her last outing at UFC 288 in May. She’ll hope to stop the losing streak.

The event takes place at Bridgestone Arena and is headlined by a bantamweight matchup between Cory Sandhagen and Umar Nurmagomedov. The last time the fight promotion held an event in Nashville was 2019.

Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz changed to 10 rounds

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Hot Topics

Hot Sauce

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Videos
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Living a Stout Life
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
MMA Linker