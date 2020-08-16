HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredStipe Miocic: ‘I totally poked Daniel Cormier in the eye’ (UFC 252 Post-Fight)

featuredFormer dual-division UFC champ Daniel Cormier retires

Stipe Miocic punches Daniel Cormier at UFC 252

featuredStipe Miocic defends heavyweight belt at UFC 252, Daniel Cormier retires

UFC 252 Miocic vs Cormier live results

featuredUFC 252: Miocic vs. Cormier 3 Live Results

Virna Jandiroba and Daniel Pineda led charge on UFC 252 post-fight bonuses

August 16, 2020
NoNo Comments

UFC 252 featured a rare trilogy with heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic defending his belt against former two-division titleholder Daniel Cormier. Despite a tremendous back-and-forth battle, the main event fell short of taking home a UFC 252 post-fight bonus.

Virna Jandiroba, after losing her UFC debut last year, has rebounded strong with back-to-back victories, including her Performance of the Night at UFC 252. It took her just 1:44 to land a fight-ending armbar on Felice Herrig. 

The victory not only moved her record to 16-1, it also announced Jandiroba as a fighter to contend with in the strawweight division.

Not far behind Jandiroba was Daniel Pineda, who made his UFC debut with a second-round stoppage of Herbert Burns. The win added an extra $50,000 to Pineda’s bottom line on Saturday night.

The UFC 252 Fight of the Night went to the evening’s opening bout between Kai Kamaka and Tony Kelley. Both fighters are UFC newcomers, but Kamaka walked away with the unanimous decision victory.

TRENDING > Jon Jones teases move to the heavyweight division ‘real soon’

UFC 252: Miocic vs. Cormier 3 Post-Fight Bonuses

  • Performances of the Night: Virna Jandiroba
  • Performances of the Night: Daniel Pineda
  • Fight of the Night: Kai Kamaka vs. Tony Kelley

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA