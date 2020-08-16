Virna Jandiroba and Daniel Pineda led charge on UFC 252 post-fight bonuses

UFC 252 featured a rare trilogy with heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic defending his belt against former two-division titleholder Daniel Cormier. Despite a tremendous back-and-forth battle, the main event fell short of taking home a UFC 252 post-fight bonus.

Virna Jandiroba, after losing her UFC debut last year, has rebounded strong with back-to-back victories, including her Performance of the Night at UFC 252. It took her just 1:44 to land a fight-ending armbar on Felice Herrig.

The victory not only moved her record to 16-1, it also announced Jandiroba as a fighter to contend with in the strawweight division.

Not far behind Jandiroba was Daniel Pineda, who made his UFC debut with a second-round stoppage of Herbert Burns. The win added an extra $50,000 to Pineda’s bottom line on Saturday night.

The UFC 252 Fight of the Night went to the evening’s opening bout between Kai Kamaka and Tony Kelley. Both fighters are UFC newcomers, but Kamaka walked away with the unanimous decision victory.

UFC 252: Miocic vs. Cormier 3 Post-Fight Bonuses