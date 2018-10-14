Vinny Magalhaes Scores Two Quickfire Wins to Storm into PFL Championship

The Professional Fighters League (PFL) finished up their second of three playoff events after a 14-bout card from the Long Beach Arena. Two fighters from each of the lightweight and light heavyweight divisions secured their spot in the 2018 Championship at the Hulu Theatre at Madison Square Garden in December for a chance to win their share of $10M.

“After an incredible first playoff fight in New Orleans, we definitely rode the wave and continued that momentum here in Long Beach,” said PFL President Carlos Silva. “We’re now looking forward to our playoff event in D.C. to lock-in every spot for the 2018 Championship.”

Russian Rashid Magomedov had an impressive showing, first defeating second-seeded Will Brooks in the quarterfinals via tiebreaker after a draw. Magomedov advanced because he had one the first round of the bout. He then kicked off the semis in style, finishing Brazilian Thiago Tavares with a TKO in the second round.

In two bouts against fellow countrymen, American Sean O’Connell secured his spot in the 2018 Championship. He defeated Dan Spohn with a majority decision in the quarterfinal, then completing the night with a first round KO victory over Smealinho Rama.

TRENDING > Fedor Emelianenko TKO’s Chael Sonnen at Bellator 208, Moves On to Face Ryan Bader Next

Top-seed Natan Schulte continued his impressive run, defeating Johnny Case in the quarterfinal round via tiebreaker after a majority draw. In the high action semifinal, he stood victorious after three rounds with Chris Wade, winning by split decision.

To cap off the night, Vinny Magalhaes wasted no time in the decagon. He finished both Rakim Cleveland and Bozigit Ataev via first round submissions, both Kimuras, to move onto the finals.

“The playoff system continues to impress, with incredible bouts every time fighters step onto the mat,” said PFL President of Fighting Operations Ray Sefo. “I can’t wait to see these guys battle it out at the 2018 Championship for $1M.”