Vinny Magalhaes Clinches Top Light Heavyweight Playoff Spot at PFL 5

The PFL cage was at the famed Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, New York on Thursday with PFL 5 featuring lightweights and light heavyweights looking to secure their spots in the season’s playoffs.

Natan Schulte took out Jason High in the fight card’s featured bout late in the opening round. The fight was competitive until the finish. Schulte secured a takedown and as High attempted to scramble to his feet Schulte took his back and locked on a rear-naked choke. High was unable to escape and went limp forcing the referee to step in.

“It was a very tough fight. I admire Jason a whole lot. I’ve had him as a training partner for a long time, so I can’t even celebrate too much. I have too much respect for the guy,” said Schulte following the win.

In the co-main event, light heavyweight Vinny Magalhaes scored a first-round finish over Brandon Halsey. The Brazilian landed a high kick that stunned Halsey and finished with a series of punches on the ground. Both of Magalhaes’ regular season bouts ended in the first round. He’ll enter the post season unscathed after accumulating the most points possible with 12.

“I come here to get the job done and not get injured so I can get ready for the next fight,” said Magalhaes following the win.

TRENDING > Khabib Nurmagomedov Lays Out the Terms to Agree to a Fight Against Conor McGregor

In lightweight action, former Bellator MMA champion Will Brooks secured the second seed in the playoffs with a dominating decision win over a game Robert Watley. Brooks utilized his grappling ability to stifle Watley and control him in the clinch and on the ground.

PFL 5 Results: