Vince Morales believes he can beat Aiemann Zahabi ‘everywhere’ at UFC on ESPN+ 9

Though 2018 wasn’t the best year of UFC bantamweight Vince Morales’ career, he is able to take positives away from it.

In four bouts in 2018, Morales alternated wins and losses, making his in-cage year unpredictable, but outside of it he felt like it was a good year for his development as a fighter.

“It was pretty much a roller coaster for me,” Morales told MMAWeekly.com. “There was a lot of lessons learned and progress towards goals that I’ve had a long time. Overall there were some tough lessons learned, is the best way to put it.

“I feel like every fight I jump up leaps and bounds and get just that much better. I think the experience of being in the cage having a fight carries over for a few months and I just continue to keep growing and try to keep the momentum going.”

With the work he has put in of late, Morales feels like a much more complete fighter in 2019 than he did last year.

“If I would fight (the version of) me that just fought in November, I think I would destroy that guy,” said Morales. “I’m feeling pretty good about things.

“I think in my previous fights I could have showed more than what I wouldn’t say is a one-dimensional style; but there’s one thing that people worry about, and that’s my striking. I’ve kind of bridged the gap so I can blend all of my styles together.”

On Saturday in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, Morales (8-3) will look to kick his year off with a win when he faces Aiemann Zahabi (7-1) in a preliminary 135-pound bout at UFC on ESPN+ 9.

“I’ve just got to put the pace on him,” Morales said of facing Zahabi. “I believe I can beat this guy pretty much everywhere.

“I’m confident with the match-up, but I know he’s going to be tough. I’m trying to fight the tougher guys out there and I believe he is one of them. I believe it’s going to be back and forth until somebody breaks – and I plan on being the guy doing the breaking.”

Having been waiting for his bout against Zahabi for much of the year, Morales is eager to be more active over the second half of 2019 and close out his year on a high point.

“I like to stay pretty active,” said Morales. “I’m hoping (to pick up) good momentum here so we can get right back in there and continue the momentum (through the rest of the year).”