Vince Cachero ‘Ready To Make It Violent’ Against Carlos Puente Jr. at LFA 45

Looking back on his unanimous decision victory over Nohelin Hernandez at LFA 30 in January, there’s not much that bantamweight prospect Vince Cachero can complain about.

From the first round on, Cachero was able to control the bout and make it so there was no doubt in anyone’s mind that he was the dominant fighter was that night.

“It was the unofficial Fight of the Night,” Cachero told MMAWeekly.com. “I knocked him down three times in the first round. I just kind of picked him apart on the feet. It was a great coming out party for me to be on national television and not only show that I belong – but can dominate – on that level.”

Cachero’s strong performance in the stand-up portion comes after a conscious effort to turn his striking into a strong point after he initially had difficulty with it.

“I started off not afraid to strike, but not as comfortable as I should have been,” said Cachero. “I’ve slowly been building that up. The difference from then until now has been night and day.”

In addition to growing striking skills, Cachero feels like his ground game has made good strides forward this year, thanks to changing up some of his training.

“I started working with Kevin Casey and he’s completely (improved) my ground game as well,” Cachero said. “They’ve been slight adjustments, but it’s made big advancements on the ground.”

On Friday in Cabazon, California, Cachero (4-0) will look to showcase his abilities further in a main card 135-pound bout against Carlos Puente Jr. (6-1) at LFA 45.

“Carlos is out of Cub Swanson’s gym, and I have great respect for them and love how Cub fights,” said Cachero. “They call their style ‘beautiful destruction’, and I call my style ‘precision violence’, and that right there sells itself.

“It should be a great, fun, battle. It could go anywhere. I’m ready to fight and ready to make it violent.”

Having been consistently busy over the course of his first year fighting, Cachero is looking to keep his pace high to close out 2018.

“My focus is this next fight and getting the W, but I want to fight as many times as I can before the end of the year,” Cachero said. “Hopefully no injuries happen and I can get in two more fights or at least one more fight. I’d be pretty happy with that. I hope to keep things rolling and rack up some more W’s.”