Vince Cachero Expecting a ‘Revamped’ Joe Murphy at LFA 54

When it comes to his 2018 so far, bantamweight up and comer Vince Cachero doesn’t have much to complain about.

In two bouts this year, Cachero has picked up victories and has kept his undefeated streak going to start off his career. It’s the kind of start he is hoping will make an impression on the people at the highest level of MMA.

“I felt really exciting for keeping that undefeated record, but not just keeping that, we’re trying to fight the best opponents we can to prove to Dana (White) and Sean (Shelby) that I’m ready right now to be in the UFC,” Cachero told MMAWeekly.com.

“That last guy I beat, Nohelin Hernandez, I believe is 10-2 right now and is on a winning streak since I beat him. He’s a solid fighter I think is ready for the UFC as well. And the last guy I fought, Thomas Puente, is from that Cub Swanson/TJ Dillasaw super camp. We’re trying to beat the best guys we can and prove we’re ready.”

In his second year as a pro, Cachero feels he’s made strides in the areas of his game he has set out to make improvements over the course of the past two years.

“I’ve been working a lot more on my grappling and my wrestling and Jiu-Jitsu,” said Cachero. “I’ve been working with Kevin Casey this past year, and it’s completely changing my whole game. My ground is getting more dominant.

“I knew I needed to work on my hands last year, and that’s what I did; I knew I needed to work in my ground this year, and that’s what I did.”

In Costa Mesa, California, this Friday at LFA 54, Cachero (5-0) will look to cap off his second straight undefeated year when he takes on Joe Murphy (8-4) in a 135-pound main card bout.

TRENDING > Paige VanZant Admits WWE Interest, but Still Eyes Long Future in the Cage

“He’s one of the OG prospects from back in the RFA and was one of the top guys at the time,” Cachero said of Murphy. “He hit a bit of a losing streak and took some time off, so I’m expecting him to come back better than ever, completely revamped. I’m not going to take him lightly at all.

“He’s a black belt on the ground and has good hands. I’m just really excited to fight him and prove to people I deserve to be at the top. To get the win, it’s whatever it takes; on the feet, on the ground; I feel I can beat him anywhere. If I’m dominant and stay in his face I know I’ll get the finish.”

For Cachero a win this Friday would put him into title contention for the LFA. And while a title would be a big accolade for him, it is the opportunity to step up to the next level that is what he is focused on in 2019.

“Whatever works to get me to the next level,” said Cachero. “If that means go and fighting for the belt and winning the belt, and if that’s what I have to do, that’s what I’ll do. I just want to fight at the next level. I know that I’m ready, so I just want to go out there and prove it.”